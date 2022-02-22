X

    Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Round-of-16 Results

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 23, 2022

    AP Photo/Ian Walton

    Chelsea moved one step closer to the Champions League quarterfinal after a strong showing in Tuesday's round-of-16 matches.

    The titleholders are looking to add another trophy to the shelf and began the 2021-22 knockout stage with a 2-0 win over Lille. In the other matchup of the day, Juventus and Villarreal ended with a 1-1 draw.

    These two ties will be decided in the second legs March 16.

    Here are the biggest winners and losers from the latest UCL action.

    Winner: Americans in Europe

    Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie have been the two most prominent players for the United States men's national team, and both stepped up with big performances on the biggest stage.

    Pulisic had been mostly quiet in 2021-22 with just three goals in all competitions, but he scored the second goal for Chelsea with a strong finish:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Christian Pulisic hits the griddy after giving Chelsea a 2-0 lead 🤣 <a href="https://twitter.com/brfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brfootball</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSportsGolazo</a>)<a href="https://t.co/8ZDCnhKzeO">pic.twitter.com/8ZDCnhKzeO</a>

    The goal certainly wasn't a fluke, as Pulisic was impressive throughout the match, making long runs while creating a lot of opportunities for teammates.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Abbie McCarthy @AbbieAbbiemac

    Pulisic is balling today, what a finish! 👌🏼Set up beautifully by Kante <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFC</a>

    Christian Rivas @RadRivas

    Pulisic has had a nearly perfect game today.

    Chris Wittyngham @ChrisWittyngham

    The touches from Pulisic to get that out of his feet and into the corner were sublime. Deserved on the basis of his performance

    Conn @ConnCFC

    Pulisic balling today. What happens when he plays in his preferred position.

    Ben DuBose @BenDuBose

    Pulisic's form over the past month has easily been his best since Project Restart. Looks great today. Ideal timing, because Chelsea definitely has a decision to make on him this summer

    Not to be outdone, McKennie also fared well patrolling the midfield for Juventus:

    Bremen Keasey @Keasinho

    Weston McKennie can do a little bit of everything and he runs Juve’s midfield. God bless Big Wes

    Ryan Rosenblatt @RyanRosenblatt

    You don't see a lot of central midfielders take a big leap in passing at 23 years old, but Weston McKennie's passing has gotten a lot better. It's a lot of fun watching him add to his game.

    Alexi Lalas @AlexiLalas

    Pulisic scoring for Chelsea and McKennie bossing for Juventus. Good day. 🇺🇸⚽️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>

    McKennie was subbed off in the 81st minute after suffering an apparent ankle injury, which is worth monitoring going forward, but he was excellent when on the pitch.

    Fans also didn't get a chance to see Timothy Weah, as the birthday boy remained on Lille's bench, but there was a lot to like from the American players.

    Loser: Romelu Lukaku

    It's been a disappointing season for Romelu Lukaku since he transferred to Chelsea, scoring just five goals in league play while seeing inconsistent playing time.

    Manager Thomas Tuchel kept the star striker on the bench for Tuesday's match after an uneventful performance against Crystal Palace last time out.

    Kai Havertz took over as a center forward and rewarded the decision with a goal in the eighth minute:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    KING KAI 💥<br><br>Havertz opens the scoring on his 50th Chelsea start 👏 <a href="https://t.co/TGL2UuC9EO">pic.twitter.com/TGL2UuC9EO</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Just another important Champions League goal for Kai Havertz 🌟 <a href="https://t.co/bbDVfJrfyE">pic.twitter.com/bbDVfJrfyE</a>

    Havertz had missed an earlier chance, but he was much more active than Lukaku has been as of late:

    WhoScored.com @WhoScored

    😝 Kai Havertz has touched the ball more times (8) in the opening 15 minutes of Chelsea’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> game this evening than Romelu Lukaku managed in 90 minutes vs Crystal Palace at the weekend (7). And he’s scored…

    Squawka Football @Squawka

    Kai Havertz’s first half by numbers vs. Lille: <br><br>91% pass accuracy <br>23 touches <br>5 touches in opp. box <br>3 shots <br>2 shots on target <br>1 goal <br><br>His third <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> goal for the Blues. ⚽️ <a href="https://t.co/6LEGxnFBk0">pic.twitter.com/6LEGxnFBk0</a>

    Gary Lineker 💙 @GaryLineker

    Havertz is silky, graceful even. Glides across the ground. Different position, but Hoddleesque in some ways.

    Joe Lago @joelago

    Chelsea have a striker. His name is Kai Havertz.

    The movement led to more opportunities for Havertz and other players in what became a more fluid attack.

    With Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech linking up well with Havertz in a rotating front three, Chelsea looked much more dangerous than in recent weeks.

    Unless Lukaku begins improving, he could see less playing time going forward.

    Winner: Juventus' January Transfer Window

    Clubs don't often get game-changing players during the January window, but Juventus might have found one in Dusan Vlahovic.

    The striker was making his Champions League debut Tuesday and needed just 32 seconds to get onto the scoresheet:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    DUSAN VLAHOVIC SCORES 32 SECONDS INTO HIS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> DEBUT. 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/wJ5o8tHCVM">pic.twitter.com/wJ5o8tHCVM</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Dušan Vlahović scores after 32 seconds. <br><br>He’s been worth every penny 🤑 <a href="https://t.co/89gTwduSVg">pic.twitter.com/89gTwduSVg</a>

    Al Foran @ImpressionistAL

    What an exquisite finish from Vlahovic 👏

    Seb Stafford-Bloor @SebSB

    That’s just brilliant. Not even sure what Villarreal’s defenders are supposed to do with Vlahovic there.

    The 22-year-old showcased a wide skill set throughout the match for Juventus:

    Matteo Bonetti @Bonetti

    Some fantastic hold up play by Dusan Vlahovic. Albiol having a really rough time against him so far <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>

    Si Lloyd @SmnLlyd5

    Absolutely love watching Vlahović. What a player he’s going to be for Juventus. Such a shrewd move getting him when they did before at least three other clubs came in for him

    Jack Gallagher @calciolovesjack

    No words for just how good Dusan Vlahovic is. <br><br>Literally a perfect striker. <a href="https://t.co/1mJLaAf5di">pic.twitter.com/1mJLaAf5di</a>

    Harry Edwards @harryedwards16

    Apparently the Champions League is too easy for Dusan Vlahovic

    Juventus had been lacking a target man to lead the attack and seemingly found one in Vlahovic, who also scored in his Serie A debut with the club earlier this month.

    If he continues to perform, the high-priced signing could help Juventus make a deep run in this tournament.

    Loser: Villarreal's Finishing

    The result could have been worse for Villarreal, which ended up with a 1-1 draw after coming from behind.

    Dani Parejo tied the match in the 66th minute with a close goal:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    The ball from Étienne Capoue 😍<br>Dani Parejo with a deft finish, Villarreal are in this. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/rMNjZ1gYCv">pic.twitter.com/rMNjZ1gYCv</a>

    The Spanish club might still be disappointed in not getting three points after controlling most of the action.

    Villarreal finished with 54 percent possession while outshooting Juventus 9-7. The home team also took the only four corners of the match and easily led in expected goals.

    Squawka News @SquawkaNews

    Villarreal 1-1 Juventus FT:<br><br>xG: 1.10-0.36<br>Shots: 9-7<br>Shots on target: 3-2<br>Big Chances: 1-0<br>Touches in opp. box: 19-11<br>Possession: 54%-46%<br>Pass accuracy: 87%-83%<br>Corners: 4-0<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <a href="https://t.co/FcqhkrpoD4">pic.twitter.com/FcqhkrpoD4</a>

    Unfortunately, the squad simply couldn't create enough real chances to win.

    Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan

    FT Villarreal 1-1 Juventus. Villarreal on top for much of the game, but made few real chances. And Vlahovic took his.

    The margins are extremely thin at this level, and Villarreal must make sure it takes advantage of opportunities if it wants to advance.

    Winner: Premier League

    After last year's all-English final between Chelsea and Manchester City, the Champions League could see a lot more of Premier League teams in this season's knockout stages.

    Manchester City is a clear favorite and already has a foot in the next round after a 5-0 win over Sporting CP last week. Liverpool followed suit with a 2-0 win over Inter, while Chelsea also earned a win in the first leg.

    Manchester United could have a difficult task getting past Atletico Madrid, but you probably don't want to bet against an English club at this point.

    Bayern Munich was the only Bundesliga club to advance beyond the group stage, and there are question marks for the squad after a 1-1 draw against Salzburg in the round of 16. Clubs from La Liga and Serie A have also struggled throughout this tournament.

    The Premier League has been much more consistent and is clearly the toughest league in the world at the moment.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.