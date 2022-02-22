Joel Embiid Talks Ben Simmons Relationship, 76ers' Trade for James Harden, More

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid revealed to ESPN's Malika Andrews he reached out to Ben Simmons around a week or two before the NBA trade deadline.

"I did a lot of chasing around," Embiid said. "Try to get him back and try to make him feel comfortable again. You know, it was tough. I didn't care anymore."

The All-Star center added he "could have said a lot of stuff" but "did whatever I thought was good to do as a teammate."

As Simmons was engaged in his standoff with the Sixers, Embiid's feelings toward the 6'11" playmaker changed. He said he was "disappointed" about the situation during the team's media day and was even blunter a week later:

As the cliche goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Embiid didn't need to include any caption with the image he shared on social media immediately after the Sixers traded Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets:

Still, Embiid described Simmons as a "great player" who will help the Nets reach another level.

Naturally the 7-footer also discussed Philadelphia's newest star, James Harden, whom he called "one of the best scorers of all time."

"We can accomplish something big," Embiid said. "We already have a great system in place. When you add James, it takes you to another level."

Harden has yet to suit up for the Sixers because of a lingering hamstring issue. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey seemed to tease his forthcoming debut in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.