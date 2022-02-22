Luka Doncic 'Humbled' by Criticism over His Conditioning, Mavericks' Mark Cuban Says

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban believes Luka Doncic took the criticism on board when people questioned whether his conditioning was where it needed to be early in the NBA season.

"I think he was humbled a little bit," Cuban said Tuesday on 1310 The Ticket (via ESPN's Tim MacMahon). "I think he didn't like being called out for his weight and other things, and it finally clicked that there's a level of discipline that's required."

One of the bigger knocks on Doncic when he entered the NBA in 2018 was that he wasn't a supreme athlete. That in turn might hinder him on defense and limit his individual dynamism as a scorer.

The 22-year-old has gone on to make two All-NBA teams and earn three All-Star nods, so those concerns have largely been rendered moot.

Still, Doncic acknowledged in December that his training level wasn't where it needed to be in the offseason:

MacMahon reported Doncic's weight exceeded 260 pounds when he arrived at training camp, well above his officially listed weight of 230 pounds.

It's not uncommon for a star to play his way into game shape as the season unfolds.

That's often the case with James Harden. Fitness isn't an issue when it comes to Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, but they've typically gotten better and better as the year went on as well.

Until the Mavericks find a second star to pair alongside their franchise cornerstone, Doncic can't afford to perform at a level or two below his best for the first few months, though.

Through December, the 6'7" playmaker was averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc. Since January, he's nearly averaging a triple-double (29.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists) while shooting more efficiently (45.1 percent overall and 34.4 percent on threes).

However, the Mavericks are still 1.5 games out of a top four seed thanks in part to being under .500 (17-18) when December ended.

Part of that record was attributable to Doncic missing 10 straight games because of an ankle injury. But Dallas was still only 12-13 when he went down.

The burden of being in Doncic's position is a heavy one as he carries the Mavs' championship hopes on his shoulders. Failing to put in the work away from the court is something he simply cannot do.