Ben Simmons Rumors: Nets Star Will 'Really Ramp It Up' This Week, Nearing BKN Debut

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Ben Simmons is reportedly nearing his Brooklyn Nets debut.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said Monday that Simmons is planning to "really ramp it up" after the All-Star break with a plan on making his team debut sooner than later.

"Ben Simmons, from what I’m told, is going to really ramp it up this week and see where he’s at at the end of the week. But he’s getting close...it’s going to be more like weeks rather than months," Shelburne said on NBA Today.

Simmons is yet to play this season since requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason, citing mental health concerns. The Sixers finally ended the months-long saga by trading Simmons, Seth Curry and two first-round draft picks for James Harden and Paul Millsap at the deadline.

“Physically, over the last six months I’ve been working, so I feel physically pretty good,” Simmons told reporters at his introductory press conference. “Mentally, I’m getting there. It’s an ongoing thing to stay on top of that. But I think I’m headed the right direction.”

The Nets could use Simmons on the floor as soon as humanly possible. They went into the All-Star break losers of 12 of their last 14 games with no obvious end in sight to their struggles.

Kyrie Irving continues to be ineligible to play in home games (and some road games) over his refusal to undergo COVID-19 vaccination. He will miss four of Brooklyn's first five games back from the break because of his vaccination status.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kevin Durant remains out of the lineup with a knee injury and has not set a timetable for his return. Durant has not played since Jan. 15.

The Nets' downturn has them sitting at 31-28 overall and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, they would have to qualify for the playoffs by winning a spot in the play-in tournament.