Aaron Rodgers Thanks Packers Teammates, More on IG amid Rumors of Uncertain Future

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

While it's uncertain what the future holds for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the reigning MVP took the time on Monday to thank his teammates for their hard work during the 2021 campaign.

Rodgers told former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show that "everything is on the table" for his football career, whether it be returning to Green Bay, playing for another team or retiring.

Since the Packers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, there have been numerous rumors about Rodgers' next step.

The veteran quarterback also told McAfee last month that he would consider announcing a decision on his future during an appearance on his show, in which he is a frequent guest.

Then came the rumors earlier this month, when ESPN's Jared Stillman reported Rodgers was building a home in Tennessee and would be "open" to joining the Titans in 2022. However, Turron Davenport of ESPN later reported that the Titans "don't consider Rodgers to be an option" for them next season and are planning to stick with Ryan Tannehill.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport then reported last week that the Packers were "willing to offer" Rodgers a contract extension to make him the league's highest-paid quarterback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added the team was "prepared to go all-in" for the veteran this offseason by "spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible."

The franchise is also reportedly bringing back Tom Clements as a quarterback coach, likely in an effort to convince the four-time MVP to stay.

Green Bay's interest in keeping Rodgers on board for 2022 and beyond should come as no surprise. He completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against four interceptions during the 2021 season en route to his second-straight MVP award.

If Rodgers were to play elsewhere in 2022 or retire, the Packers would be left with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, who has made just one NFL start. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on November 7.