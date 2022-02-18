Packers Rumors: Tom Clements Hired as QB Coach Amid Aaron Rodgers' Uncertain Future

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly bringing back one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite coaches.

Tom Clements is coming out of retirement to serve as quarterbacks coach for the Packers, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Clements reportedly verbally agreed to the job but has yet to sign a contract.

Clements previously served as quarterbacks coach for the Packers from 2006 to '11, when Rodgers was still in his 20s. During that time, more specifically from 2008 to '11, Rodgers took his game to the next level.

The now 38-year-old completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 17,037 yards, 131 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in 62 games across those four seasons, leading the Packers to a 41-21 record and a Super Bowl title in 2011.

Rodgers was also a two-time Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro and MVP in that span.

Clements then became the Packers' offensive coordinator in 2012 and served in that role through 2014. Rodgers also excelled during that time frame, winning another MVP award during the 2014 season and earning two Pro Bowl selections. He was also named a first-team All-Pro in 2014.

After that, Clements served as assistant head coach for the Packers from 2015 to '16. Rodgers was a Pro Bowler in those two seasons and finished fifth in MVP voting during the 2016 campaign. He also finished second in Offensive Player of the Year voting in 2016.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The impact Clements has had on Rodgers' career is clear, so it should come as no surprise that the franchise is bringing him back at a time the quarterback's future in Green Bay is uncertain.

During the week leading up to Green Bay's divisional-round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Rodgers said he was "deeply thankful" for coaches like Clements who helped him "understand that facet of leadership and being a quarterback," per Demovsky.

Rodgers also referenced Clements during the regular season when discussing a pass he threw to Davante Adams in a Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

He said, according to Demovsky:

"I learned from Tom Clements, we always had three mortal sins [as] the quarterback: Don't throw late down the middle, don't make any blind throws and no premeditated decisions. And so with all apologies to Tom and his excellent training over the years, I kind of had a premeditated decision to throw it to Davante on that play."

While Rodgers does have a great relationship with Clements, it's unclear if his hiring will keep him in Green Bay. It's also uncertain whether he'll return for another season, as he could opt to retire.