WWE WrestleMania 38: Logan Paul, The Miz to Be Tag Team Partners; Updated Match Card

MEGA/GC Images

Another match was added to the WrestleMania 38 card during Monday's edition of WWE Raw, as Logan Paul and The Miz will take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Here's a look at the updated WrestleMania card after that news.

WrestleMania Card

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: Winner Take All Match for WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Ronda Rousey: WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Bianca Belair: WWE Raw Women's Championship

Dominik and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz: Tag Team Match

Edge vs. TBD (Open Challenge)

Raw featured some fallout following Rey Mysterio's win over The Miz to open the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view Saturday.

Monday's Miz TV segment featured The Miz expressing his disgust with the Mysterios and accusing them of cheating. Rey and Dominik Mysterio confronted The Miz, and the two sides went back and forth.

The Miz then issued a challenge for a tag team match at WrestleMania and introduced the person he hinted at earlier in the day:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That person was Paul, who talked some trash to Rey before hitting Dominik with the Skull-Crushing Finale:

This will mark Paul's second straight WrestleMania appearance after he appeared ringside for the Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match last year. Afterward, Owens gave Paul a Stone Cold Stunner:

Paul will certainly hope for a more positive WrestleMania result this time around, but for now, he and The Miz have the upper hand in this rivalry following Monday's segment.

WrestleMania will go down April 2 and 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.