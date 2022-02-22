Brock Lesnar to Defend WWE Title on March 5 at Madison Square Garden

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Paul Heyman announced on Raw that Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship on Saturday, March 5, from New York City's Madison Square Garden:

Heyman said that Bobby Lashley will compete against Lesnar if he clears concussion protocol. If he doesn't, then Heyman plans to name another opponent.

In reality, Heyman vs. Lashley will not happen on March 5, which will feature a non-televised event.

Lashley suffered a kayfabe concussion at Elimination Chamber that eliminated the ex-WWE champion from the match.

In reality, he'll reportedly be out four months with a shoulder injury, per Kazeem Famuyide on The Ringer Wrestling Show.

Without Lashley, Lesnar single-handedly eliminated AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle and Austin Theory to win the belt for the seventh time.

He's currently scheduled to face Universal champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, April 3.

Speaking of Reigns, Lesnar announced his plans to confront Reigns at SmackDown on Friday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

We'll see what goes down Friday, but for now, Lesnar's road to WrestleMania has started with a bang.