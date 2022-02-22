X

    LeBron James Reflects on Michael Jordan Encounters With Instagram Photos, Video

    Erin WalshFebruary 22, 2022

    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    After reuniting with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reflected on his encounters with the legend in an Instagram post on Monday.

    James shared photos from his first encounter with Jordan two decades ago and his most recent meeting with the Chicago Bulls legend at the NBA 75th Anniversary celebration.

    UPROXX @UPROXX

    Lebron + MJ.<br>Two decades apart. <br>🐐🐐<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a>) <a href="https://t.co/jGXE4vQ70w">pic.twitter.com/jGXE4vQ70w</a>

    He also shared this video from Sunday's special moment:

    NBA @NBA

    Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a special moment at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA75?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA75</a> Ceremony.<br><br>Greatness. <a href="https://t.co/wrRYwtGYzy">pic.twitter.com/wrRYwtGYzy</a>

    James also praised Jordan after hitting the game-winning shot in Sunday's All-Star Game and discussed what he has meant to him over the course of his career:

    Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

    LeBron James said his game-winning fadeaway was inspired by Michael Jordan and he talked about what he’s meant to his career. <a href="https://t.co/89Vn5XTrGh">pic.twitter.com/89Vn5XTrGh</a>

    Jordan and James are widely considered two of the best players in NBA history. 

    James, who is in his 19th season in the NBA, is an 18-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP, among numerous other accolades. He's averaging 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from deep in his career. 

    Jordan, meanwhile, is a 14-time All-Star, six-time NBA champion, five-time MVP and 10-time scoring champion among many more accolades. He averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from deep in 15 seasons. 

    There's been an ongoing debate about which player is the greatest of all time, but that likely won't be settled until James' career officially comes to an end. 

