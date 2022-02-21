Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors: Panthers Called on Vikings QB, Talks Went 'Nowhere So Far'

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly called the Minnesota Vikings about trading for quarterback Kirk Cousins, but conversations have gone "nowhere so far."

That's the word from Judd Zulgad of SKOR North on Purple Daily Monday (h/t Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire), who said the following regarding the Panthers' reported interest in the 33-year-old:

“They have gotten a call. Now, from what I’ve heard, it went nowhere so far. But it’s interesting that the phone did ring at TCO [Stadium] in Eagen and on the other end of the line...the Carolina Panthers.

"Quarterback-desperate. Panicked, I’m sure. I think if Matt Rhule and the Panthers don’t have a successful 2022, he’s probably going to be fired 'cause that has not worked out. They cast their lot, in 2021, with Sam Darnold—didn’t work out. And so I’ve heard that the Panthers...now the Vikings supposedly said ‘Hey, let’s put a pin in that conversation. We don’t plan to move him now.'"

Cousins has one year and $45 million ($35 million base salary, $10 million prorated bonus) left on his contract.

The three-time Pro Bowler completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns (seven interceptions) and 7.5 yards per attempt last season.

