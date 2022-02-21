Lakers News: Malik Monk Says He'd 'Love' to Return to LA in 2022 NBA Free Agency

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard and impending free agent Malik Monk said that he'd "love to play" for L.A. again but that it was hard to prognosticate his future plans at this time.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t look at my future with anything,” Monk told Jovan Buha of The Athletic in an exclusive interview. "I love it here. I’d love to play here again, man. But you never know what’s gonna happen with the NBA. You never know what happens. It’s a business, at the end of the day. But I’d definitely love to play here. But I don’t know. It’s hard to call the future."

Monk signed a one-year, $1,789,256 contract with L.A. last offseason. The fifth-year veteran has averaged 13.0 points on 47.1 percent shooting (39.9 percent from three-point range), 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists this year.

Thanks to those efforts, the 24-year-old undoubtedly played himself into a longer and far more lucrative deal next offseason.

Monk has notably excelled since Dec. 25, averaging 16.8 points on 48.8 percent shooting (43.1 percent from three-point range), 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

He's started 17 games during that span as a replacement for Anthony Davis or LeBron James, who both sat due to injuries. Davis is still out with a mid-foot sprain.

The ex-Kentucky star has bailed the Lakers out on multiple occasions, including a 29-point effort in a comeback win over the New York Knicks on Feb. 5. He also averaged 23.3 points per game during a four-game win streak from Dec. 31-Jan. 7.

L.A. is notably better when Monk's hot, going 8-2 in the 10 games where he's scored 22 or more points. Naturally, the Lakers should look to bring him back into the mix, although he'll undoubtedly have suitors after his big year.

For now, Monk will continue playing big minutes as a starter in the Lakers' lineup. This season hasn't gone well for L.A., which is just 27-31 and sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference, but a 106-101 win over the Utah Jazz before the All-Star Break could set the team off on the right foot for the stretch run.