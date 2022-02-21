Hall of Famer Bobby Hull Retires from Role as Blackhawks Team Ambassador

AP Photo/M. Spencer Green

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has retired from his role as a team ambassador.

According to the Associated Press, the Blackhawks released a statement on Hull's retirement, saying: "When it comes to Bobby, specifically, we jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role."

Hull, Stan Mikita and Tony Esposito were named team ambassadors by the Blackhawks in 2008. Per the AP, the Blackhawks said they are now "redefining the role of team ambassador" following Mikita's death in 2018 and the passing of Esposito in August.

The 83-year-old Hull, who is the father of fellow Hall of Famer Brett Hull, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Blackhawks history.

However, since his retirement, he was convicted of assaulting a police officer in 1986 and accused of battery against his first wife Deborah. During a 2002 interview with ESPN, his second wife Joanne said he abused her.

In 15 seasons with the Blackhawks from 1957-1972, Hull recorded 604 goals and 549 assists for 1,153 points in 1,036 regular-season games.

Hull is the franchise's all-time leader in goals, fifth in assists and second to only Mikita in points.

He also appeared in 116 playoff games for the Blackhawks, racking up 62 goals and 67 assists for 129 points.

Nicknamed The Golden Jet, Hull 10-time First Team All-Star, three-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL's leading scorer, two-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP and one-time Stanley Cup winner.

Following his time with the Blackhawks, Hull spent eight seasons with the World Hockey Association's Winnipeg Jets, piling up 303 goals and 335 assists for 638 points in 411 games.

He also appeared in 27 games for the NHL's Jets and Hartford Whalers in 1979-80, which was his final professional season.