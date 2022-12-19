Report: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Got X-Rays on Undetermined Injury After Win over Bears

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder that could jeopardize his status for a Week 16 clash against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added the team doesn't expect this to be a long-term issue for its starting signal-caller.

PhillyVoice.com's Jimmy Kempski initially reported Hurts underwent X-rays for an undisclosed injury following Sunday's 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles handed Hurts the keys to the offense when they traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. Hurts proceeded to guide Philadelphia into the playoffs, while Wentz's Week 18 performance helped cost Indianapolis a postseason berth.

In his first full season as the starter, Hurts threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions and ran for 784 yards and 10 scores.

The 2020 second-round pick proved Philadelphia right in moving on from Wentz and looked like he might be a long-term solution at quarterback.

Hurts' performance in the Wild Card Round (23-of-43 for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) showed he still has some improvements to make, though, in order to take the next step up.

He appears to have done just that with 3,472 passing yards and 747 rushing yards through 14 games.

The Eagles acquired Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 to serve as Hurts' backup, and he was pressed into duty twice a season ago.

Minshew has a clear ceiling, hence Jacksonville's decision to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, but the fourth-year signal-caller if needed is a solid stopgap who has performed well enough when given starting opportunities.