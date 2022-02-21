Blazers Rumors: Trendon Watford Lands 4-Year Contract; Waive Injured Dennis Smith Jr.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a four-year, $5.8 million deal with Trendon Watford, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Watford had been on a two-way contract, so the Blazers are waiving Dennis Smith Jr. to open up a roster spot. Smith was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his right elbow on Feb. 16, which will sideline him for at least three to four weeks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.