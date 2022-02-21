Kevin Owens Fuels Stone Cold Buzz; WWE Rumors on McIntyre, Madcap Moss, PPV in UK

Dennis Jerome Acosta/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Owens Plays Up to Stone Cold WrestleMania Rumors

Amid rumors that WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is set to come out of retirement to face him at WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens fueled speculation even more Sunday.

When asked on Twitter to comment on Austin's hometown of Victoria, Texas, KO responded with the following slight:

The tweet came on the heels of Owens criticizing the state of Texas last week on Raw. During the promo, Owens said, "I despise Texas and everything about it."

In the wake of that promo, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) reported people in WWE were "under the assumption" that Austin vs. Owens was a "done deal" for WrestleMania in Arlington, Texas.

Meltzer added that while he didn't know for sure if the match was a done deal, he was under the "impression" that it would be happening.

Austin has not had an official match in nearly 19 years, dating back to his clash with The Rock at WrestleMania 19. After that bout, Austin retired due to neck injuries suffered during his career.

There have been teases over the years regarding Austin returning to the ring since then, including some tense segments with CM Punk and an interview with Paul Heyman during which Heyman brought up the possibility of Austin vs. Brock Lesnar.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nothing ever came of those teases, but WWE seems to be leaning into it more than ever before with Owens trashing Austin's home state.

At the very least, WWE may be setting up a segment involving Austin and Owens at WrestleMania even if it doesn't result in an actual match.

Details Regarding Scary Spot in McIntyre vs. Moss

Madcap Moss reportedly avoided injury despite taking a nasty bump during his match against Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Kellie Haulotte), Moss is "fine" and told McIntyre, Happy Corbin and the referee that he was okay during the match after landing on his head.

The botched spot occurred when McIntyre attempted to hit Moss with a reverse Alabama Slam. Rather than landing face first, the top of Moss' head was driven into the canvas.

Despite how bad it looked, Moss continued working and finished the match by taking the pinfall off a Claymore Kick.

Per Fightful, there was no heat on either wrestler after the match. McIntyre was worried about Moss' well-being, and Moss was reportedly apologetic to McIntyre and WWE chairman Vince McMahon for the manner in which he took the move.

McIntyre has been involved in a feud with Moss and Corbin for the past couple of months, dating back to the weeks before his match against Moss at Day 1.

Moss and Corbin attacked McIntyre backstage after that match, which led to McIntyre being removed from television until he was a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match.

McIntyre resumed his rivalry with Moss and Corbin after the Rumble, and now that he has another win over Moss to his credit, it is possible the story will progress toward a match against Corbin at WrestleMania 38.

WWE Reportedly Planning UK Stadium Show in September

WWE is reportedly set to hold a huge event in the United Kingdom this coming September.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc's Robert Gunier), a WWE stadium show will take place in Great Britain during the first weekend in September on either Sept. 3 or Sept. 4.

WWE used to hold pay-per-views in the UK regularly in the 1990s and early 2000s, but it has been quite some time since that has happened.

The last main roster pay-per-view to emanate from the United Kingdom was Insurrextion 2003 in Newcastle, England.

In 2015, WWE held NXT TakeOver: London in London, but that show didn't involve Raw or SmackDown Superstars.

Aside from that, WWE has held a handful of NXT UK pay-per-views in the United Kingdom with the most recent one being NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II in January 2020.

During an interview with Behind The Gloves (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon) last year, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury said WWE had planned a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom for 2020.

Fury said he was supposed to face McIntyre on that card, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unclear what WWE's plans will be for the 2022 UK pay-per-view if it does indeed happen, but Fury vs. McIntyre would be a massive crossover main event that would undoubtedly draw interest from outside the pro wrestling world.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.