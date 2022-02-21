Steph Curry: 'Definitely Special' to Win Kobe Bryant Trophy as NBA All-Star Game MVP

Steph Curry: 'Definitely Special' to Win Kobe Bryant Trophy as NBA All-Star Game MVPFebruary 21, 2022
Stephen Curry put on a show during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game and took home the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the MVP.
"This is definitely special," Curry said of winning the trophy named after the all-time Los Angeles Lakers great. He added: "Everything on this trophy means something in terms of his life and what he represented, accomplishments on the court."
Stephen Curry on what it means to win the first newly-designed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaAllStarMVP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaAllStarMVP</a> Kobe Bryant Trophy, and to take part in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA75?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA75</a> Anniversary Team ceremony. <a href="https://t.co/krU6aTgUO9">pic.twitter.com/krU6aTgUO9</a>
Curry also talked about his accomplishments on the court following Team LeBron's 163-160 victory over Team Durant:
The 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaAllStarMVP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaAllStarMVP</a> is Stephen Curry! 🏆<br><br>He set an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> record with 16 threes to lift <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamLeBron?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamLeBron</a> to victory. <a href="https://t.co/ekdRX1hVt8">pic.twitter.com/ekdRX1hVt8</a>
The NBA redesigned the All-Star Game MVP trophy to honor Bryant with an eight-sided base and 24 stars for the two jersey numbers he wore. The four levels recognize how many All-Star MVPs he won:
The NBA’s new Kobe Bryant Trophy for the All-Star Game MVP features an 8-sided base with 24 stars, and 4 levels of 2, 7, 9 & 11 inches in height — a nod to the 2002, 2007, 2009 & 2011 years in which Kobe won his record-tying 4 All-Star MVPs. <a href="https://t.co/tHQIPa7Fu6">pic.twitter.com/tHQIPa7Fu6</a>
Curry won the award with 50 points and 16 three-pointers in a dazzling performance.
Yet LeBron James hit the game-winning shot in the Elam Ending to give his team the victory.