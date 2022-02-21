Steph Curry: 'Definitely Special' to Win Kobe Bryant Trophy as NBA All-Star Game MVP

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Stephen Curry put on a show during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game and took home the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the MVP.

"This is definitely special," Curry said of winning the trophy named after the all-time Los Angeles Lakers great. He added: "Everything on this trophy means something in terms of his life and what he represented, accomplishments on the court."

Curry also talked about his accomplishments on the court following Team LeBron's 163-160 victory over Team Durant:

The NBA redesigned the All-Star Game MVP trophy to honor Bryant with an eight-sided base and 24 stars for the two jersey numbers he wore. The four levels recognize how many All-Star MVPs he won:

Curry won the award with 50 points and 16 three-pointers in a dazzling performance.

Yet LeBron James hit the game-winning shot in the Elam Ending to give his team the victory.