LeBron James on Hitting GW All-Star Game Shot in Cleveland: 'Couldn't Have Dreamt It'

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hit the game-winning shot in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in front of family and friends at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland to give his team a 163-160 win over Team Durant.

The four-time NBA champion described the surreal moment after the game.

"I couldn't have dreamt it," James told reporters. "I could not have dreamed of that moment, any better than the actuality that just happened."

James finished the All-Star Game with 24 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes.

Hitting the winning shot at the All-Star Game in Cleveland couldn't have been any more perfect for James. He has spent 11 of his 19 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who selected him first overall in the 2003 NBA draft.

James' first stint with the Cavs came from 2003 to 2010. The Akron native then joined the Miami Heat for four seasons before returning to Cleveland for the 2014-15 season. The 37-year-old led the Cavs to an NBA title in 2016 and remained with the franchise through the 2017-18 season.

James is in his fourth season with the Lakers and led them to an NBA title in 2020. His two-year, $85.7 million contract with the franchise expires next season.

It's unclear if James wants to remain in Los Angeles, but he told The Athletic's Jason Lloyd that he would be open to a return to Cleveland.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The door's not closed on that," James said Saturday. "I'm not saying I'm coming back and playing, I don't know. I don't know what my future holds. I don't even know when I'm free."

It wouldn't be surprising to see James end his career where it began. However, he has been adamant about wanting to play in the NBA with his oldest son, Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 draft.

James told Lloyd he will spend his last year in the league playing alongside his son. If the Cavaliers want him back, they'll likely have to draft Bronny to make it happen.