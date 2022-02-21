LeBron James Discusses Michael Jordan Inspiration After 2022 NBA All-Star Game

AP Foto/Ron Schwane

No matter where you stand in the debate over the greatest NBA player of all time, there's no doubt Michael Jordan had an impact on LeBron James' career.

Take it from the King himself.

"I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man's hand that inspired me throughout my childhood," James told reporters after leading Team LeBron to a 163-160 victory in Sunday's All-Star Game. "... Part of me wouldn't be here without MJ's inspiration. Always wanted to be like him growing up. It's crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ."

While James' fadeaway to end it stood out, so did the embrace between the two all-time legends after halftime's celebration of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. They shared a hug and some words in a moment that symbolized the greatness of the league from the past 40 years.

James went on to say everything from "the way he wore his shoes, the way he wore his uniform, all the way down to some of the cars he drove" inspired him about Jordan.

It turns out His Airness inspired LeBron all the way to all-time greatness.

If Jordan is the best ever to do it, then James is probably second. Or perhaps it's flipped. But there's no arguing how important they both are to NBA history with a combined 10 championships, 10 NBA Finals MVPs, nine league MVPs, 28 All-NBA selections, 32 All-Star nods and two spots on the league's 75th Anniversary Team.

That team was recognized during halftime of Sunday's game, and Jordan was the final one called in something of a save-the-best-for-last moment.

He received a rousing ovation in Cleveland despite the fact that he dominated the Cavaliers so many times throughout his legendary career. James, of course, received quite the reception as well given his status as a Cavaliers legend who helped lead the team to the 2016 championship and four other NBA Finals appearances.

As for the game, James helped lead Team LeBron to its fifth straight win since the All-Star Game format changed to one where the two captains select the squads from a list of the players.

LeBron hit the game-winner to end it, but Stephen Curry took home the MVP behind a dazzling display of 50 points and 16-of-27 shooting from deep.