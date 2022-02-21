Video: Michael Jordan Jokingly Challenges Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 at NBA 75 Ceremony

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Anyone who saw Michael Jordan play or watched The Last Dance documentary knows he won't back down from a challenge and loves to talk trash.

Turns out that even applies to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team celebration.

The Chicago Bulls legend who took plenty personally on his way to greatness jokingly challenged Magic Johnson to a one-on-one matchup behind the scenes of the ceremony:

While they were laughing, there was probably some truth to the jest from Jordan's perspective.

It would have been quite the show from two of the greatest to ever play.