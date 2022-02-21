Video: Michael Jordan, LeBron James Share Moment at NBA 75 Ceremony

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NBA honored its 75 greatest players with its 75th Anniversary Team during halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game in Cleveland, and the two biggest stars shared a moment after the celebration:

While some corners of the internet will never stop debating who the true greatest of all time is between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, it was clearly nothing but mutual respect for the two legends.

After all, that's 10 NBA titles, 10 NBA Finals MVPs, nine league MVPs, 28 All-NBA selections and 32 All-Star nods in a single hug.

The celebration recognized every player by name as they all stood on a platform in center court, and James earned quite the reception from the Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

However, it was Jordan who was called last, and the fans responded in kind with a monster reception. That he consistently torched the Cavaliers during his time on the Chicago Bulls apparently didn't stop the Cleveland crowd from recognizing His Airness' impact on the history of basketball.