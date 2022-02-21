Austin Cindric Celebration Highlights, Reaction After 2022 Daytona 500 Win

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Austin Cindric won a NASCAR Cup Series win for the first time in his career on Sunday.

And it just so happened to take place at the Daytona 500.

The 23-year-old held off a late charge by Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace at Daytona International Speedway and earned the ensuing celebration:

Cindric joined Fox Sports' Jamie Little and was fired up after the victory:

While Cindric was the winner, it appeared as if Martin Truex Jr. was going to cruise to a victory when he captured the first two stages. That opening stage included a scary scene when Brad Keselowski pushed Harrison Burton into William Byron and Kyle Busch and caused a multicar pileup.

Burton ended up upside down after going airborne, and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, Burton, Byron and Ross Chastain were all eliminated in the aftermath of the crash.

Truex escaped that one, but his chances at winning took a major hit when Tyler Reddick went into the wall as part of a crash that sent the Stage 1 and 2 winner to the back of the lead lap.

The drama carried into crunch time when the red flag came out with nine laps remaining. Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick were involved in a multicar wreck, but Wallace made it by there and again when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made contact with him on the ensuing restart.

That set the stage for Wallace to make the late charge, but Cindric was in control for the entire push toward the checkered flag. Blaney, Cindric's teammate, made a move on the final straightaway, but Cindric went wide to block him and secure the win.

While Cindric may not challenge for a NASCAR Cup Series championship this year, it was a monumental win on one of the sport's biggest stages.