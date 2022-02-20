Trinity Rodman Exits USWNT's SheBelieves Cup Win Over New Zealand With Leg Injury

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Trinity Rodman had an injury scare in the second half of Team USA's 5-0 win over New Zealand in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.

Rodman was originally clipped in the ankle by New Zealand defender Ria Percival in the 62nd minute, but she stayed in the game until the 82nd minute.

After the game, U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters Rodman will be evaluated but he isn't too concerned it's a serious injury.

