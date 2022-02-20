NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, More Eyed by Execs for Trade Demand

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Plans are reportedly in place around the NBA for teams to chase the next star who is unhappy with his current situation.

Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated (h/t HoopsHype) reported "team executives are already bracing (and/or plotting) for the next disenchanted star to ask out, with speculation focused on Zion Williamson in New Orleans, Damian Lillard in Portland and Donovan Mitchell in Utah."

