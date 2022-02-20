Mallory Pugh, USWNT Rout New Zealand in 2022 SheBelieves Cup Behind 3 Own Goals

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Coming off a draw in their opening game of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, the United States women's national team had no problems in a 5-0 win over New Zealand on Sunday.

New Zealand did everything in its power to make things easy on Team USA. Meikayla Moore scored a hat trick of own goals in the first half, including two in the first six minutes of the game, to put her squad in a hole they were unable to dig themselves out of.

The third own-goal came in the 36th minute when Margaret Purce was attempting to pass the ball Catarina Macario, but Moore got her left foot out to deflect the ball past Erin Nayler.

New Zealand head coach Jitka Klimkova subbed Moore out of the game at that point for Rebekah Stott.

At the time they took a 3-0 lead, the U.S. only had one shot on goal in the entire game.

The Americans didn't score their first goal against Nayler until the 51st minute. Ashley Hatch, who subbed in for Catarina Macario to start the second half, used her head on a pass from Sofia Huerta to put the U.S. up 4-0 in the 51st minute.

Mallory Pugh put the cherry on top of the victory with a goal in the 93rd minute. It's her 19th goal in 69 career appearances for the national team. It was also her first goal in international competition since Oct. 3, 2019 against South Korea.

The goals for Hatch and Pugh were two of only four shots on goal for Team USA, though they did finish with 19 shots total.

There was a brief moment of concern for the United States midway through the second half. Trinity Rodman was limping around and had to be helped up in the 62nd minute when Ria Percival accidentally clipped her leg.

It turned out not to be a serious issue, as Rodman remained on the pitch until the 82nd minute. The 19-year-old managed to get a shot off in the 71st minute, but her attempt from the left box was blocked.

The USWNT's defense has been fantastic through two games in the tournament. They have allowed a combined 12 shots (two on goal) against the Czech Republic and New Zealand.

Team USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski is using the SheBelieves Cup as a way to evaluate the roster for the future. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Sam Mewis aren't with the squad right now.

Rodman, Alana Cook, Sophia Smith and Ashley Sanchez are expected to be the key players for women's soccer in America for many years to come. Their performance on this stage is a good first test to see where they are at and what they have to work on.

The United States moved into first place in the tournament standings with Sunday's win. It has four total points and a plus-five goal differential through two games.

Iceland (1-0-0) can move ahead of the U.S. with a win over Czech Republic in the second match of the day.

What's Next?

The USWNT will play Iceland in the final game of the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.