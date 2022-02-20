X

Harrison Burton's Car Goes Airborne During Crash at 2022 Daytona 500

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 21, 2022

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

There was a scary scene near the end of Stage 1 in Sunday's Daytona 500.

As Chris Estrada of NBC Sports noted, Brad Keselowski pushed Harrison Burton and ended up sending the NASCAR Cup Series rookie into William Byron and Kyle Busch. Burton went airborne and went upside down in the multicar pileup:

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

Harrison Burton gets upside down at Daytona. He's okay. <a href="https://t.co/oVi4UrJd1Q">pic.twitter.com/oVi4UrJd1Q</a>

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

Another look at Harrison Burton's wreck at Daytona. <a href="https://t.co/EVSvrSdTan">pic.twitter.com/EVSvrSdTan</a>

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was eliminated from the race as part of the crash. So was Burton, Byron and Ross Chastain.

Burton spoke with Jamie Little after the wreck and said, "It's hard for me to tell what happened."

He also added, "Frustrating deal, obviously. Just wanted to get stage points there, try to be smart about it, and just got turned around there."

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

Harrison Burton talks with Jamie Little after his Daytona wreck. <a href="https://t.co/ehleF7Chzi">pic.twitter.com/ehleF7Chzi</a>

Martin Truex Jr. was in first place when Stage 1 ended under caution.      

