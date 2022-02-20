Chris Paul Wins 1st-Ever Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul was the inaugural winner of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award.

The honor recognizes Paul's contributions in shining a brighter spotlight on the WNBA and girls' and women's basketball writ large.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement on his work:

"I have seen first-hand Chris' appreciation of the WNBA and the game at every level for women and girls, especially in Phoenix and North Carolina, and his ardent support of our game strongly reflects the legacy of Kobe and Gigi. The league is proud to name Chris as the inaugural recipient of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, as he serves as a leader and role model for other professional athletes around growing the future of the game for young girls and all fans."

For Paul, it's a case of small gestures adding up, like the time he took a moment in a postgame interview to call attention to the start of the WNBA's 2021 season:

Or when he has displayed his WNBA fandom while walking through the tunnel:

In August 2020, he expressed solidarity with WNBA players as they were using their abbreviated season to advocate for social justice:

As the Phoenix Mercury were on their way toward the WNBA Finals, the 12-time All-Star purchased 500 tickets to give away for a postseason clash against the Las Vegas Aces.

Speaking with USA Today's Chris Bumbaca last October, Paul said he was relishing the opportunity to play in Phoenix because of the connection between the Mercury and Suns.

"For me, it’s my 17th year in the NBA, it’s my first time I’m on a team that has a sister team, like a ‘W’ team," he said. "It’s been the coolest thing ever."

Paul added that he'll "never forget" the moment when he was working out in the gym and saw Mercury legend Diana Taurasi working out on an adjoining court.