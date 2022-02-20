NBA Rumors: Steve Nash Key in Nets' Recruitment of Goran Dragic

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is reportedly taking a lead role in the team's effort to recruit free-agent point guard Goran Dragic.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday (via HoopsHype) that Nash spoke Friday with Dragic, who hit the open market after finalizing a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, to discuss the "key aspects" of the Nets' proposal.

Nash and Dragic were teammates with the Phoenix Suns for the first three years of the 2008 second-round pick's NBA career, and the Nets' coach, a two-time MVP during his playing days, served in a mentor role for the Slovenian during that stretch, per Stein.

Dragic has only appeared in five games this season. He was traded from the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors in August but announced in late November he was stepping away from the team for personal reasons.

The 35-year-old playmaker was dealt to the Spurs ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month before securing the buyout to become a free agent.

Stein reported Dragic is "really open-minded" about his next stop, with the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks joining the Nets in showing interest.

The 2018 All-Star could provide substantial value for a contender if he returns to the form he showed last year for the Heat in a reserve role. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 threes while shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc in 50 games.

He'd provide a unique layer of insurance for the Nets, who remain uncertain about whether starting point guard Kyrie Irving will be cleared to become a full participant before the start of the playoffs. He's currently limited to road games because of New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large events.

Nash "maintains hope" Irving will eventually receive full clearance, per Stein.

If that happens, Dragic can serve as one of the first guards off the bench. If not, he could potentially slide into the starting lineup alongside Ben Simmons, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster deal involving James Harden before the deadline.

Brooklyn's first game after the All-Star break comes Thursday when it hosts the Boston Celtics, a fellow title hopeful in the Eastern Conference.

Dragic hasn't provided a timetable for when he'll select his next team.