Report: Patrick Ewing, Georgetown Agreed to New Contract After 2021 Tournament Run

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Making the NCAA tournament last season earned Georgetown men's basketball head coach Patrick Ewing a contract extension.

Per FanDuel's Jon Rothstein, Ewing signed his new deal at some point after the tournament.

Terms of the extension are unknown.

Ewing is currently in his fifth season as Hoyas head coach. He was hired by the program in April 2017 to replace John Thompson III. The 59-year-old has done a solid job of recruiting at the school.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, the Hoyas had the 16th-ranked recruiting class for the 2021-22 season with five commits, including 5-star standout Aminu Mohammed.

Before returning to his alma mater, Ewing spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA with the Washington Wizards (2002-03), Houston Rockets (2003-07), Orlando Magic (2007-12) and Charlotte Hornets (2013-17).

Ewing played for the Hoyas from 1981 to 1985. He won four consecutive Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards, was a three-time All-American, two-time Big East Player of the Year and was named NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 1984.

Georgetown has a 68-79 record under Ewing. The program has had just one winning season (19-14 in 2018-19), but it made the NCAA tournament last season as an automatic qualifier after winning the Big East tournament.

It was the Hoyas' first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2014-15. They were a No. 12 seed and lost to Colorado 96-73 in the round of 64. They also made the NIT in 2019 but lost to Harvard in the first round.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Georgetown is in last place in the Big East this season with a 6-20 overall record (0-15 in conference play).