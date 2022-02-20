WWE Rumors: People Backstage Completely 'Blown Away' by Lita in Match vs. Becky Lynch

Source: WWE.com

Lita's warm reception from the Saudi Arabia crowd on Saturday was even greater than people in WWE were expecting.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, there were a number of people in the company who were "blown away by the reception" for Lita in her match against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber.

Saturday did mark Lita's first singles match since 2006, not counting Raw's 1,000th episode in 2012 when she pinned Heath Slater in a no countout-no disqualification bout after several legends attacked Slater.

The match with Lynch was pretty good, aside from a random spot when Big Time Becks fell to the ground as soon as Lita tried to put her in a sleeper hold.

Lynch retained the Raw women's title by pinning Lita after a manhandle slam.

There was a nice moment after the match when Lita got a standing ovation from the crowd in Saudi Arabia as she stepped out of the ring. She went back into the ring and climbed one of the turnbuckle as her music played to give the fans a curtain call.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

WWE gave Lita the title shot against Lynch at Elimination Chamber after her appearance at the Royal Rumble. She stayed in the women's rumble match for about 10 minutes and threw out Mickie James.

It's unclear if Lita will return for another singles match. The WWE Hall of Famer retired from full-time competition in 2006 after losing the women's title to James at Survivor Series. She has made sporadic appearances with the company since retiring.