WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Legit Broke Out of Elimination Chamber Pod; Wasn't Scripted

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

It's nice to be Brock Lesnar in WWE because he can get away with things virtually no other superstar on the roster would be allowed to do.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Lesnar's decision to break out of his pod during the Elimination Chamber match wasn't a planned spot.

Given the high standards of chamber matches over the years, Saturday's showdown for the WWE championship was mostly underwhelming.

The only two spots that stood out were Lesnar breaking out of the pod and Austin Theory taking an F-5 from the Beast off the top of one of the pods.

Leading up to the show, WWE had been building toward Lesnar and Bobby Lashley as the main focus of the match.

Lashley got taken out before officially entering the match because of a legitimate shoulder injury he suffered at the Royal Rumble, per Kazeem Famuyide on The Ringer Wrestling Show (h/t Geno Mrosko of Cageside Seats).

Once Lashley was out of the match, it became obvious that Lesnar was the only person who could win. He wound up pinning each of the other four superstars—Theory, Riddle, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins—to win the WWE championship.

Lesnar's win sets up a champion vs. champion winner takes all match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.