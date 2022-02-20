Dalvin Cook Says He and Justin Jefferson Will Win a Super Bowl for Vikings

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said he's confident the team will win its first Super Bowl title during his tenure alongside wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

"We gon' win us one," Cook told TMZ Sports in an interview released Sunday, though he wouldn't put an exact timetable on bringing a championship to the Twin Cities. "We gon' win us one. Yeah."

Cook, Jefferson and wideout Adam Thielen combined to create one of the NFL's most productive playmaking trios in 2021 as they scored 26 total touchdowns.

Their strong performance didn't lead to consistent team success, however, as the Vikings missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

Minnesota has reached the postseason twice since Cook was drafted in 2017. It reached the NFC Championship Game during his rookie year and made it to the divisional round in 2019. Jefferson joined the roster in 2020 and has quickly emerged as one of the NFL's top receivers.

The Vikes are hoping a coaching change can bring an end to their brief two-year playoff drought. They hired former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their new head coach to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired in January after eight years in charge.

"I hope to bring a lot of those characteristics to our football team here that he's instilled that just helped us win a world championship," O'Connell told reporters about working under Rams head coach Sean McVay following the team's triumph in Super Bowl LVI last weekend.

Cook, Jefferson and Thielen are all under team control through at least 2024, so the biggest question in the Vikings' pursuit of a championship is whether Kirk Cousins is the answer at quarterback. He's under contract for next season, so he'll likely get one more year to prove he's the right person for the job, but the team could move in a new direction next offseason if the results don't improve.

Ultimately, the Vikings have the offensive playmaking talent to make a serious championship push over the next couple of years, but there's work to do elsewhere on the roster to reach that goal.