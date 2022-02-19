Lakers' LeBron James Calls Thunder GM Sam Presti 'The MVP' for NBA Draft Success

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James called Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti "the MVP over there" in reference to his "eye for talent" for finding players such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Serge Ibaka and more.

James, who was sitting down for a pre-All-Star Game press conference in Cleveland on Saturday, responded to a question about OKC rookie point guard Josh Giddey. The budding Thunder star has made waves this week after posting triple-doubles in each of his last three games.

James praised Giddey's talent before giving an unprompted take on Presti, who selected the Australian with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 draft.

Presti was hired as the Seattle SuperSonics' general manager in 2007, when he was just 29 years old. He stuck with the team through its move to OKC and has enjoyed much draft success over the years. Thanks in part to his efforts, Oklahoma City made the playoffs in 10 of 11 seasons from 2009-10 to 2019-20.



Now the Thunder are in rebuilding mode, and Presti has acquired a treasure trove of picks through the 2020s. More specifically, the team has 19 first-rounders and 19 second-rounders through 2028.

We'll see if Presti can work his magic once again, but for now, he already appears to have some key pieces in place, including Giddey and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.