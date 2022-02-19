WWE Rumors: Logan Paul Linked to The Miz for WrestleMania; Cody Rhodes Not Discussed

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend

WWE has reportedly discussed bringing in YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul to team with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, WWE's current plan is for Paul to aid Miz during his feud with the Mysterios, and it may result in a tag team match at WrestleMania.

Fightful Select followed up with a report that confirmed WWE has discussed a Miz and Paul tag team. It was also reported that neither Cody Rhodes nor John Morrison was mentioned as a potential partner for Miz within WWE despite speculation to the contrary.

After losing to Rey Mysterio on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, The Miz took issue with Dominik's presence at ringside and suggested it cost him the match. As a result, he said in a backstage interview that he would find himself a tag team partner.

Miz referred to his potential partner as a "superlative athlete" and "global superstar," which led to plenty of speculation from fans.

Rhodes was a popular choice since he announced his departure from AEW this week. The news came as a shock since Rhodes was one of AEW's top stars, an executive vice president and one of the company's founders.

It isn't yet known if Rhodes is officially going back to WWE, but PWTorch's Wade Keller (h/t Wrestling Inc's Sai Mohan) reported this week that Cody is indeed signing with WWE and will receive a "big push" when he does.

Morrison was another name batted around by fans since he and Miz are longtime friends and tag team partners who held tag team titles together three times in WWE.

They teamed together at last year's WrestleMania, losing to Damian Priest and award-winning musician Bad Bunny.

WWE released Morrison from his contract in November, and while he hasn't resurfaced anywhere else since then, a WWE return doesn't appear to be in the cards.

Since Miz has successfully worked with celebrities many times during his WWE career, Paul would be a sensible choice for his partner.

Celebrity involvement has been a huge part of WrestleMania since its inception, and last year was no different. In addition to Bad Bunny having a match, Paul was present for the bout between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Paul appeared on SmackDown a few times leading up to WrestleMania, and Paul took a stunner from Owens after KO beat Zayn at WrestleMania 37.

Since Paul did well with WWE last year and has a sizable following, it stands to reason that the company would like to have him involved with its biggest pay-per-view spectacle once again.

