Suns' Devin Booker on Hawks Game: 'With So Few Losses You Remember Every One'

Despite winning 18 of their past 19 games and having the NBA's best record at the All-Star break, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker isn't over his team's 124-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 3.

Booker tweeted his frustration at that loss Thursday, which is the only blemish on the Suns' resume dating back to Jan. 11:

Speaking to reporters during Saturday's All-Star media session, Booker said "with so few losses, you remember every one" when asked why he's still thinking about the Hawks game.

Booker did use the Ricky Bobby-esque qualifier, so that does allow him to get away with bragging about his team.

There's no reason Booker shouldn't brag about the Suns. They came into this season tied with the Utah Jazz for the fifth-best odds to win the NBA title (+1400), despite reaching the Finals last season. They were behind the Los Angeles Lakers (+425) and Golden State Warriors (+1100) among Western Conference teams.

Fast-forward to the All-Star break, the Suns are 48-10 and have a 6.5-game lead over the Warriors for the league's best record.

Phoenix's loss to the Hawks is the only thing standing between the team and a 19-game winning streak. It would be tied for the sixth-longest in NBA history.

Booker scored a team-high 32 points against the Hawks, but he only went 1-of-8 from three-point range. He is having a fantastic season, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 51 starts.