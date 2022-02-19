Video: Cole Anthony 'Moons' Desmond Bane at FT Line During NBA Rising Stars Game

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony dropped his shorts in an effort to distract Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane as Bane attempted the game-winning free throw in a Rising Stars semifinal Friday:

His best effort went for naught, as Bane knocked it down for the win.

The Rising Stars at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend featured a new twist, with four teams going at it in a single-elimination tournament.

However, there was no clock. Rather, the teams had to reach 50-point target scores in the semis to advance.

That put the pressure on Team Isiah (led by NBA great Isiah Thomas) as Bane strolled to the line with his squad trailing 49-48 against Team Worthy (guided by ex-Los Angeles Lakers star James Worthy).

Bane drained the first freebie before Anthony put his team before himself, and the latter displayed his competitive spirit afterward.

The Magic guard may have ended up on the losing side, but credit to Anthony for battling until the very end.