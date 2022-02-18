Manu Ginobili, Swin Cash, Tim Hardaway Headline 2022 Basketball HOF Finalists

Photos by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the finalists for its class of 2022 on Friday.

The group includes four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, three-time WNBA champion (and two-time NCAA champ) Swin Cash, four-time WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen and five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, among seven others.

