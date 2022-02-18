Goran Dragic Rumors: Bucks 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of PG After Spurs Buyout

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have been "aggressive" in pursuit of free-agent point guard Goran Dragic after the San Antonio Spurs bought the veteran out.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest on the Bucks' buyout plans in a conversation with Malika Andrews on NBA Today:

"He's spending this week talking with teams about where he might like to sign and foremost on that list: the Milwaukee Bucks, who have great need in the backcourt.

"They traded Donte DiVincenzo in the deal with the [Sacramento] Kings, they lost Pat Connaughton to an injury for about a month, and so they need guard depth.

"There's an opportunity for Goran Dragic to come in, play some meaningful minutes for the Bucks and certainly have a chance to have a run in the playoffs.

"But the [Chicago] Bulls are competing for him, the [Los Angeles] Clippers, the [Brooklyn] Nets, the [Los Angeles Lakers] have tried to be involved in this, but Dragic is closer to a decision.

"But Milwaukee's been aggressive and they can offer him not just a chance at being part of the defending champions, but a chance to play a pretty significant role.

"And I think that's really been their sole sell to him—[head coach] Mike Budenholzer, Jon Horst, their GM—as they've talked to him this week."

Dragic, a 14-year NBA veteran, played in five games for the Toronto Raptors this year before leaving the team to tend to a personal matter. In his previous season, Dragic posted 13.4 points and 4.4 assists in 26.7 minutes per game for the Miami Heat.

Dragic arrived in Toronto as part of the Kyle Lowry deal last August, and he was traded to the Spurs prior to the Feb. 10 deadline this year. The Spurs bought him out four days later.

There's certainly room on the backcourt depth chart for him to carve out decent playing time in Milwaukee. In addition to DiVincenzo's departure and Connaughton's fractured finger, which will sideline him for about four weeks, the Bucks have also been without George Hill since late January with neck soreness.

Clearly, the Bucks need more backcourt help, and Dragic is a logical choice to fill that gap. However, as Wojnarowski noted, there isn't a shortage of interest in the 35-year-old, so Milwaukee could be in for a fight to sign him for the stretch run.