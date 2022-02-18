MLS to Review Timbers' Investigation of Andy Polo Domestic Violence Allegations

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced Friday that it is launching an investigation into the Portland Timbers' handling of domestic violence allegations against former player Andy Polo.

According to ESPN, an MLS spokesperson said the league is hiring an outside law firm to conduct the investigation and added the following in a statement:

"Following the allegations made last week against Andy Polo, Major League Soccer promptly launched a review into the decisions that the Portland Timbers made in response to the charges brought against the player last May. The Timbers are committed to this review and have pledged their full cooperation."

Per ESPN, Polo's former partner, Genessis Alarcon, said last week on Peruvian television that Polo pulled her hair, slapped her in the face and gave her a black eye. She said he also hasn't been paying child support for their children.

Pablo Maurer and Sam Stejskal of The Athletic reported that the Timbers did not notify MLS of police responding to a domestic violence call at Polo's home in May 2021.

The Timbers suspended Polo and then released him last week after Alarcon came forward with the allegations.

Regarding the impending review, the Timbers said in a statement: "The Portland Timbers welcome Major League Soccer's review into the handling of the May 2021 Andy Polo complaint and will cooperate fully."

In an incident report filed by the Washington County Sheriff's Department, it was established that Polo was issued a citation for harassment for grabbing Alarcon's wrist, and he was not arrested.

The responding officer said Timbers head of players affairs Gabriel Jaimes and head of security Jim McCausland arrived on the scene and assured the officer "peace would be maintained" between Polo and Alarcon.

Per ESPN, it isn't known if Jaimes or McCausland informed their superiors within the Timbers organization about what occurred.

Polo is a 27-year-old Peruvian who began playing for the Timbers in 2018. He initially arrived on loan from Mexican club Monarcas Morelia before making the move permanent.

He previously played for clubs in Peru and Colombia, and he signed with Inter Milan in 2014, although he never appeared in an official match for the club.

Polo has made 37 appearances for the Peruvian senior national team as well, and was part of Peru's 2018 World Cup team.

The National Women's Soccer League's Portland Thorns, who are also owned by Timbers owner Merritt Paulson, are also under investigation.

Two former Thorns players said in September that former head coach Paul Riley, who didn't have his contract renewed following the 2015 season, engaged in improper conduct, including coercing a player into having a sexual relationship with him.

The U.S. Soccer Federation is investigating the Thorns' handling of the allegations against Riley after an internal investigation made no headway.