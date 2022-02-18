NFL Won't Investigate Dallas' Settlement over Richard Dalrymple Voyeurism Allegations

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL confirmed it's not planning to launch an investigation into a $2.4 million settlement paid by the Dallas Cowboys to former cheerleaders who alleged voyeurism by Richard Dalrymple, the team's former senior vice president for public relations and communications, in 2015.

"The club handled the matter," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. on Friday.

Van Natta reported Wednesday the cheerleaders alleged Dalrymple, who retired Feb. 2, stood behind a well in their locker room with his iPhone camera pointed toward them while they were changing clothes during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.

The settlement was signed in 2016 after the cheerleaders hired a lawyer, W. Kelly Puls, to gather information about their allegations and any other information about Dalrymple.

Among the findings was an allegation by Cowboys fan Randy Horton, who signed an affidavit saying he witnessed the longtime executive taking an upskirt picture of Charlotte Jones Anderson, the daughter of team owner Jerry Jones, during the 2015 NFL draft, per Van Natta.

The settlement agreement, which was signed by both the Jones family and Dalrymple, included no admission of wrongdoing, according to ESPN.

"Instead, this Agreement is to be construed solely as a reflection of the Parties' desire to facilitate a resolution of a bona fide disputed claim and all other potential claims between the Parties through the date this Agreement is executed," the filing stated.

Dalrymple, who told the Cowboys during the team's investigation he entered the cheerleaders' locker room without knowledge they were in there and left immediately, released a statement to ESPN about the allegations made against him.

"People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I'm about," he said. "I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully."

The team told Van Natta that Dalrymple entered the cheerleaders' locker room using his security key card but found no evidence he took photos or videos of the women.

While the NFL isn't planning to review the Cowboys situation, commissioner Roger Goodell announced last week the league would handle an inquiry into new allegations of misconduct within the Washington Commanders' organization.

The NFL levied a $10 million fine against Washington in July after an investigation determined the team allowed for a "highly unprofessional" workplace that led to bullying, intimidation and sexual harassment allegations.

Former Commanders employee Tiffani Johnston came forward with new allegations against the team during a congressional hearing Feb. 3, including sexual misconduct by team owner Daniel Snyder, per ESPN's Tisha Thompson.

"We'll do an investigation," Goodell said last week after the team said it would launch an independent probe. "We've said from Day 1 that we will look into this."

It's unclear why the NFL is taking a different approach with the Cowboys.