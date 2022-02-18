Woj: Lakers Hopeful Anthony Davis Returns from Foot Injury Before Regular Season Ends

AP Photo/John Hefti

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly hopeful Anthony Davis will recover from his foot injury before the end of the regular season.

Appearing on NBA Today on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski reported LA's "hope is" Davis will be back on the floor ahead of the playoffs.

Davis initially suffered what was referred to as an ankle injury in his team's Feb. 16 game against the Utah Jazz. It was later revealed to be a mid-foot sprain that would keep him out at least four weeks.

It continues an unlucky year for the forward, who also missed over a month with a knee injury earlier this season. Wrist and thumb issues have also limited him at times in 2021-22.

Davis has only played 37 games this year, although he's been effective when healthy with averages of 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

After only playing 36 games in 2020-21, durability remains a major concern for the superstar.

The eight-time All-Star is still one of the best big men in the NBA when active, making an impact on both ends of the court. Just two years ago, he was a key part of the Lakers taking home the NBA title.

Without him, Los Angeles has been forced to rely on Dwight Howard and undersized forwards like Stanley Johnson and Trevor Ariza to handle minutes down low. It's put the team at a significant disadvantage trying to contend in the Western Conference.

The Lakers currently sit at 27-31, good for the No. 9 seed out West.