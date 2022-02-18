76ers' Daryl Morey Suggests NBA Playoffs Switch to 'One-and-Done' Format

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia 76ers team president Daryl Morey wants to raise the stakes in the NBA playoffs.

Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Morey suggested a 58-game regular season for the NBA as well as a single-elimination postseason.

"I would have it one-and-done," Morey said (h/t Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post). "There's a reason everyone tunes into every game at huge ratings in the NFL. It is literally one-and-done. And the NCAA Tournament, in 63 games, gets more money than we do in our entire regular season."

It would certainly be a major change from the four rounds of best-of-seven series NBA teams must go through to win a championship.

The NFL certainly draws significant ratings during its single-elimination tournament.

NBC said an estimated 101.1 million viewers watched Sunday's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, with an additional 11.2 million streaming the game. It came after nearly 100 million unique viewers tuned in to watch the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

The NBA pales in comparison, with the clinching Game 6 of the NBA Finals last year averaging 12.52 million viewers, peaking at 16.54 million.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There would certainly be more drama if every game was winner-take-all, as we have briefly seen with the inclusion of the play-in tournament.

A full one-and-done bracket still might be going overboard because of the number of projected upsets. Just two years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers lost their first playoff game before going on to win the NBA title.

Perhaps the randomness is what Morey is looking for after falling short of a title with the Houston Rockets and 76ers.