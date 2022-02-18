The Undertaker to Be Inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame in 2022 Class

Source: WWE.com

The Undertaker is the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.

WWE announced on Friday that the Phenom will join the ranks of the immortals during the WrestleMania weekend ceremony:

There was never any doubt Undertaker would go into the Hall of Fame. It just became a matter of when it would happen after he announced his retirement at Survivor Series in November 2020.

WWE did hold a Hall of Fame ceremony prior to last year's WrestleMania, but that was already a loaded affair. The 2020 and 2021 classes went in at the same time after the 2020 event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE is currently planning to air the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony live on Peacock on April 6 starting at 10:30 p.m. ET after Friday Night SmackDown.

The ceremony will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, where SmackDown is also being held. Friday's show will also be the go-home show for WrestleMania 38.

The Undertaker is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. His career with the promotion spanned 30 years, beginning at Survivor Series 1990 when he debuted as a member of the Million Dollar Team in a four-on-four survivor series match.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Over the course of his career, the Dead Man won the WWE championship and world heavyweight championship a total of seven times. He won 21 consecutive matches at WrestleMania from 1991-2013 before losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX.

Undertaker's final bout was a boneyard match against A.J. Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. He buried Styles in a grave to win the match, giving him a 25-2 career record at WWE's biggest event.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).