Daryl Morey: 76ers Had 'Very Good' Ben Simmons Trade Alternative to Nets Deal

Tim Nwachukwu

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey says the team had other trade options for Ben Simmons beyond the one it agreed to with the Brooklyn Nets.

Appearing on The Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast (h/t CBS Sports' James Herbert), Morey said the Sixers had "a very good option that we liked" for Simmons, but it began to "look like" the James Harden deal would come together.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.