Knicks Rumors: NY Optimistic Derrick Rose Will Return from Ankle Injury After Break

The New York Knicks are reportedly optimistic that veteran guard Derrick Rose will return from his ankle injury after the NBA All-Star break, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Thursday on NBA Today.

"There's a lot of optimism that Derrick Rose will be back after the All-Star break," Wojnarowski said. "... He's been ramping up. He has not yet been cleared for contact, but that's coming. And barring any setbacks, the expectation is he'll be back."

Wojnarowski's comments come after he reported Wednesday that "there's confidence" Rose would be ready to return on Feb. 25 against the Miami Heat. Rose also told reporters last month that he expected to return to the court "a little after" the All-Star break.

The 33-year-old hasn't played since injuring his ankle in a Dec. 16 win over the Houston Rockets and undergoing surgery to remove a bone spur on Dec. 22.

In 26 games before being sidelined, Rose averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from deep. With Rose sidelined, the Knicks have struggled filling his position.

Kemba Walker, who joined the Knicks ahead of the 2021-22 season after a two-year stint with the Boston Celtics, is arguably in the midst of his worst season in the NBA. In 37 games, he's averaging 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from deep.

Immanuel Quickley, the 25th overall pick in 2020, is averaging 9.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 32.8 percent from deep through 55 games.

The Knicks have fell to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings (25-34) with Rose sidelined. They'll need him to return soon to have any hope of making a late push for the playoffs.

The three-time All-Star is in his first full season with the Knicks after joining the franchise in a trade from the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season. He signed a three-year, $43 million deal in August to remain in New York after averaging 14.9 points per game.