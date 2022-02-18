X

    Joel Embiid Drops 42, Giannis Posts 32 as 76ers Outlast Bucks in Thriller

    In a game that could have playoff implications, the Philadelphia 76ers walked away 123-120 winners over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

    Entering the game, the Bucks and Sixers were third and fifth, respectively, in the Eastern Conference and separated by just one game.

    The postseason is still a few months off, but this result could prove beneficial for Philadelphia since the margin between the teams might be slim when the seeding is finalized. Their season series is now split, with the rubber match to come March 29.

    For Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, the way in which Joel Embiid dominated inside could be a foreboding sign. Embiid had his ninth 40-point game of the season.

    Sixers Stats @SixersStats

    This is <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a>'s league-leading ninth game this season with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds.<br><br>They're the second-most ever in a season by a 76er behind HOFer Wilt Chamberlain's 18 in 1965-66.<br><br>h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/Stathead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stathead</a>

    Notable Performers

    Joel Embiid, C, 76ers: 42 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal

    Tyrese Maxey, PG, 76ers: 19 points, two rebounds, four assists

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Bucks: 32 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals, one block

    Jrue Holiday, PG, Bucks: 24 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal

    Sixers Turn Tide with Second-Quarter Blitz

    With 4:56 left in the first half, the Bucks led by 12 points, 53-41. The Sixers then outscored Milwaukee 28-8 over the remainder of the quarter to jump ahead 69-61 at halftime.

    Furkan Korkmaz capped off the offensive outburst with a putback at the buzzer.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    flying Furk! <a href="https://t.co/1lp2ME61ce">pic.twitter.com/1lp2ME61ce</a>

    The comeback was a stark contrast from Philly's last game, a 48-point loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

    Embiid played to type and looked every bit like a front-runner for MVP. Without Tyrese Maxey, though, this might have been another defeat. The 6'2" guard provided much needed support for Embiid, which was the difference in the second quarter when the Sixers started turning things around.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Just an absolute clinic from Embiid and Maxey to end that half.

    Jas Kang @jaskang21

    Great final 5 minutes of the half for the Sixers. Outscored the Bucks 28-8 to take a 69-61 lead at the break. I can't wait to see how much Maxey improves as a scorer with Harden on the squad.

    During that run, Maxey pulled up and hit a three-pointer that brought James Harden off the bench:

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    coach Harden approved. 👏 <a href="https://t.co/qjZk5UyTP8">pic.twitter.com/qjZk5UyTP8</a>

    Speaking of Harden, he had to enjoy seeing Embiid back down Serge Ibaka and then nail a step-back three-pointer:

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    right in the nick of time. <a href="https://t.co/zsuPpgZVHF">pic.twitter.com/zsuPpgZVHF</a>

    Imagine how unstoppable the 7'0" center will be if that becomes a regular tool in his arsenal.

    As much as the Sixers have achieved to this point—and despite the questions over how head coach Doc Rivers will seamlessly fit him into the offense—this game might have been a reminder of why Harden's presence will be so vital.

    Once Philadelphia fell behind in the fourth, there was only so much the offense could run through Embiid because of how the Bucks were defending him. Having Harden as an option will clearly add a different dimension to the Sixers' attack.

    Balanced Bucks Can't Hang on Late

    Although Milwaukee didn't get a ton of scoring output from its bench, all five of the Bucks' starters scored at least 17 points.

    Not surprisingly, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday led the way. The contributions of Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora were just as valuable as they helped ease the pressure on the team's top stars.

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    Don't mess with Bobby!! 😤 <a href="https://t.co/wcB0Or2y0A">pic.twitter.com/wcB0Or2y0A</a>

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    Jordan hot from three tonight!! 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/wUL4ahHJh8">pic.twitter.com/wUL4ahHJh8</a>

    Once the fourth quarter arrived, though, it was often down to Antetokounmpo and Holiday to deliver in the biggest moments.

    With Philly clinging to a three-point lead with 7:21 on the clock, Tobias Harris was all too happy to bait Giannis into taking a three-pointer. The two-time MVP made Harris regret that decision.

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    Shooters shoot. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/TzAMMsH9EQ">pic.twitter.com/TzAMMsH9EQ</a>

    Then it was Holiday's turn to put Milwaukee ahead inside the final six minutes.

    NBA @NBA

    Jrue Holiday knocks down the 3-ball to put the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a> up 2 late!<br><br>Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/X7EIrNIRFS">pic.twitter.com/X7EIrNIRFS</a>

    Fiserv Forum was rocking after Antetokounmpo connected from deep again.

    NBA @NBA

    Giannis (30 PTS) knocks down his 2nd three-pointer of the 4th quarter!<br><br>He has 14 points in the fourth-quarter for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a> on TNT <a href="https://t.co/PPS5DW1HpD">pic.twitter.com/PPS5DW1HpD</a>

    But the Bucks couldn't stop Embiid forever, and they committed a pair of turnovers on back-to-back possessions when they were in a position to at least tie the game.

    What's Next?

    The Bucks and Sixers are both heading into the All-Star break. Philadelphia will return to action Feb. 25 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Milwaukee will host the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 26.

