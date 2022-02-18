Joel Embiid Drops 42, Giannis Posts 32 as 76ers Outlast Bucks in Thriller

AP Photo/Morry Gash

In a game that could have playoff implications, the Philadelphia 76ers walked away 123-120 winners over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Entering the game, the Bucks and Sixers were third and fifth, respectively, in the Eastern Conference and separated by just one game.

The postseason is still a few months off, but this result could prove beneficial for Philadelphia since the margin between the teams might be slim when the seeding is finalized. Their season series is now split, with the rubber match to come March 29.

For Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, the way in which Joel Embiid dominated inside could be a foreboding sign. Embiid had his ninth 40-point game of the season.

Notable Performers

Joel Embiid, C, 76ers: 42 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal

Tyrese Maxey, PG, 76ers: 19 points, two rebounds, four assists

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Bucks: 32 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals, one block

Jrue Holiday, PG, Bucks: 24 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal

Sixers Turn Tide with Second-Quarter Blitz

With 4:56 left in the first half, the Bucks led by 12 points, 53-41. The Sixers then outscored Milwaukee 28-8 over the remainder of the quarter to jump ahead 69-61 at halftime.

Furkan Korkmaz capped off the offensive outburst with a putback at the buzzer.

The comeback was a stark contrast from Philly's last game, a 48-point loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Embiid played to type and looked every bit like a front-runner for MVP. Without Tyrese Maxey, though, this might have been another defeat. The 6'2" guard provided much needed support for Embiid, which was the difference in the second quarter when the Sixers started turning things around.

During that run, Maxey pulled up and hit a three-pointer that brought James Harden off the bench:

Speaking of Harden, he had to enjoy seeing Embiid back down Serge Ibaka and then nail a step-back three-pointer:

Imagine how unstoppable the 7'0" center will be if that becomes a regular tool in his arsenal.

As much as the Sixers have achieved to this point—and despite the questions over how head coach Doc Rivers will seamlessly fit him into the offense—this game might have been a reminder of why Harden's presence will be so vital.

Once Philadelphia fell behind in the fourth, there was only so much the offense could run through Embiid because of how the Bucks were defending him. Having Harden as an option will clearly add a different dimension to the Sixers' attack.

Balanced Bucks Can't Hang on Late

Although Milwaukee didn't get a ton of scoring output from its bench, all five of the Bucks' starters scored at least 17 points.

Not surprisingly, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday led the way. The contributions of Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora were just as valuable as they helped ease the pressure on the team's top stars.

Once the fourth quarter arrived, though, it was often down to Antetokounmpo and Holiday to deliver in the biggest moments.

With Philly clinging to a three-point lead with 7:21 on the clock, Tobias Harris was all too happy to bait Giannis into taking a three-pointer. The two-time MVP made Harris regret that decision.

Then it was Holiday's turn to put Milwaukee ahead inside the final six minutes.

Fiserv Forum was rocking after Antetokounmpo connected from deep again.

But the Bucks couldn't stop Embiid forever, and they committed a pair of turnovers on back-to-back possessions when they were in a position to at least tie the game.

What's Next?

The Bucks and Sixers are both heading into the All-Star break. Philadelphia will return to action Feb. 25 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Milwaukee will host the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 26.