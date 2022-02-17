X

    Celtics Legend Bill Russell to Be Subject of Netflix Documentary

    Netflix is producing a documentary about Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, according to Variety's Angelique Jackson.

    Russell, widely considered one of the greatest players in NBA history, was a five-time MVP and 11-time champion in 13 years with the Celtics. He was also a two-time champion in college, leading San Francisco to titles in 1955 and 1956.

    The 88-year-old's legacy extends far beyond the basketball court.

    Both during and after his playing career, Russell was an outspoken civil rights advocate.

    In October 1961, he helped organize a boycott of an exhibition game in Lexington, Kentucky, after teammates Sam Jones and Thomas Sanders were denied service at a coffee shop in their Lexington hotel.

    In a first-person essay for Slam, Russell also recounted how he was subjected to racism around Boston. As one example, burglars broke into his home, spray-painted the N-word on his walls and defecated in his bed. 

    He was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February 2011.

    Russell's documentary will be a great way for younger generations to not only understand his contributions to basketball but also what he meant to the civil rights movement.

