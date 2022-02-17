LeBron James 'Sickened' by Anthony Davis' Ankle Injury Suffered in Lakers vs. Jazz

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis suffered a right ankle injury late in the first half of Wednesday's 106-101 win over the Utah Jazz, and it was a tough one for teammate LeBron James to watch.

According to Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group, James said: "Obviously I'm sickened to see AD go down in that fashion. ... I've seen it too many times, obviously."

Davis had to be helped off the court and did not return:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that X-rays on Davis' ankle came back negative, meaning it was a sprain. Charania added that Davis will receive treatment during the All-Star break and be re-evaluated afterward.

Before leaving Wednesday's game, AD was enjoying an excellent performance with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

As expected, Davis has been one of the top players in the NBA this season when healthy, averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 53.7 percent from the field.

Unfortunately, health has been fleeting. He has appeared in 37 of the Lakers' 58 games this season, missing over a month from December to January with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

James has also missed time this season, appearing in 41 games.

With Davis out, LeBron elevated his play and finished with a team-high 33 points on 14-of-23 shooting, adding eight rebounds and six assists.

The Lakers were in desperate need of a win Wednesday, as they had dropped three in a row and seven of nine. Beating Utah moved them to 27-31 on the season and kept them locked in ninth place in the Western Conference, one game behind the eighth-place Los Angeles Clippers.

Aside from James and Davis, the Lakers haven't received much consistent production from the rest of their roster. That is especially true of guard Russell Westbrook, who has been a major disappointment during his first season with the team.

If AD isn't healthy enough to play coming out of the All-Star break next week, the Lakers will need more out of not only Westbrook but also reserve big men such as Dwight Howard and perhaps even DeAndre Jordan.