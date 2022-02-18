Updated 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card Ahead of PPV

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time ever, the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will be held in Saudi Arabia when it emanates from the Jeddah Super Dome on Saturday.

Elimination Chamber is the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 38, and it promises to have massive implications for the most important event of the year.

There will be both a men's and women's Elimination Chamber match to determine the WWE champion and No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship, respectively. Also, the Universal Championship, Raw Women's Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be on the line in other bouts.

Here is everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch Elimination Chamber, as well as a full rundown of the match card and a closer look at some of the top bouts.

Where: Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

When: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 11 a.m. ET)

Watch: Peacock

Elimination Chamber 2022 Match Card

Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Elimination Chamber Match for Raw Women's Championship No. 1 contender: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Falls Count Anywhere: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Top Elimination Chamber Matches to Watch

Men's Elimination Chamber Match

In what may be one of the most stacked Elimination Chamber matches of all time, Bobby Lashley will put the WWE Championship on the line against five of Raw's top Superstars.

Chief among his competition is Brock Lesnar, who is set to compete in an Elimination Chamber match for the first time in his illustrious career.

Lashley and Lesnar faced off at the Royal Rumble in a match Lashley won, although he benefited from interference at the hands of Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Lesnar went on to win the Royal Rumble match and has already declared that he will challenge Reigns for the Universal title at WrestleMania, but there could be another wrinkle involved.

The Beast Incarnate has made it clear he wants it to be a title vs. title match, and he can make that a reality if he wins the Elimination Chamber match.

Lesnar is a strong candidate because of that possibility, although it would create a unique situation and perhaps spell the end of the brand split.

If WWE intends to keep the brand split going, it would make sense for someone else to win the match, and it could be Lashley given the dominant run he has been on lately.

Regardless of who prevails, it could be an all-time great Elimination Chamber match because of the talent involved.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

There have only been a handful of women's Elimination Chamber matches in WWE history, and for the first time ever, one will be contested in Saudi Arabia.

Six of Raw's top female Superstars will do battle inside the imposing structure, with the winner moving on to challenge for the Raw Women's title at WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair is undoubtedly the odds-on favorite, as she was recently screwed out of a Raw Women's Championship match at the Royal Rumble by Becky Lynch, who interfered in a Triple Threat No. 1 contender's match to ensure she didn't win.

The assumption is that Lynch will enter WrestleMania as Raw Women's champion, and if that happens, Belair would be her most logical opponent.

Belair beat Sasha Banks in the historic main event of Night 1 of last year's WrestleMania to become champion, and she didn't drop it until SummerSlam when Lynch made her surprise return after missing more than a year because of pregnancy and maternity leave.

Lynch won by taking a cheap shot and has been a heel ever since, and WrestleMania is the ideal time for redemption.

Even though all signs point toward Belair winning at Elimination Chamber, there are some other factors worth keeping an eye on as well, including the continuation of Rhea Ripley's build back toward the top of the card and Alexa Bliss competing in a match for the first time in months.

Becky Lynch vs. Lita

In a first-time-ever dream match, Lynch will put the Raw Women's Championship on the line at Elimination Chamber against WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

The bout will represent Lita's first one-on-one singles match since before her retirement in 2006, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to the proceedings.

Lynch and Lita have had some entertaining exchanges on Raw in recent weeks, and Big Time Becks has been painted as someone who is afraid that someone she looked up to will beat her for the title on the road to WrestleMania.

Despite that storyline, Lynch is a heavy favorite to retain since it is widely assumed she will defend the title at WrestleMania, likely against Belair.

Still, Lynch vs. Lita has the makings of a must-see match since it is two all-time greats wrestling for the first and possibly only time.

If Lita has a good showing, it isn't outside the realm of possibility WWE could use her more moving forward, including at WrestleMania in April.

It figures to be a true showcase for Lynch, though, and another feather in her cap entering the biggest show of the year.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).