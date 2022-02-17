Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Breaks a Scoring Record Held by Wilt Chamberlain in Win vs Kings

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to score at least 35 points while shooting 50 percent from the field in seven consecutive games, breaking a mark previously held by Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain.

DeRozan tallied 38 points while knocking down 16 of his 27 shots from the field (59.3 percent) in a 125-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

"Just to be in the record books along with staples of basketball history—[I'm] speechless," he told reporters about surpassing Chamberlain's mark. "As a kid, as a fan of the history of the game, being in the league as long as I've been in the league, things like that continue to make me even more humble."

DeRozan has been a revelation since being acquired by Chicago in an August sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs. He's averaged 28.1 points, which ranks fourth in the NBA, to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field in 55 games.

His recent success has allowed the Bulls to enter the All-Star break on a five-game winning streak despite the injury absences of Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.

"I'll be honest with you, I can't. I can't describe it," DeRozan said of the hot streak. "It's one of those things where I'm completely locked in as soon as I come to work. Understanding, I want to be able to leave work with a win by any means necessary."

All of the attention in recent days has surrounded the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers following their blockbuster trade headlined by James Harden and Ben Simmons.

Yet, the Bulls still sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 38-21 record and haven't had their preferred lineup much as of late because of injuries.

If Chicago can get healthy in time for the playoffs, it'll feature one of the deepest, most versatile rotations in the league and will be an extremely tough out.

DeRozan will continue to carry a heavy burden as the team's go-to scorer, but his ability to remain efficient even without LaVine on the floor to keep defenses honest is a great sign and shows his comments about being locked in aren't just a cliche.

The Bulls guard is on his way to the All-Star Game in Cleveland this weekend. Chicago returns to action next Thursday when it hosts the Atlanta Hawks.