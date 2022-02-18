Lakers' Anthony Davis Diagnosed with Foot Injury, Will Be Reevaluated in 4 Weeks

AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be reevaluated in four weeks after being diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain.

Davis is one of the NBA's most impactful players when healthy. He's an eight-time All-Star and a four-time All-NBA first-team selection who's averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks in 37 appearances during the 2021-22 season.

Injuries have been a consistent factor throughout his career, though. He's played more than 70 games only twice across 10 NBA seasons. That includes numerous absences since joining the Lakers ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, with mostly ailments of the minor variety.

He suffered an ankle injury in a Feb. 16 game against the Utah Jazz, the team's final contest before the All-Star break.

L.A. will use a variety of frontcourt options to fill the void. Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan are set to see more minutes when the team is seeking traditional center play, while Carmelo Anthony will play when it is seeking to stretch the floor.

The Lakers have struggled to build any level of consistency throughout the season, and injuries to key players are one of the key factors in that generally mediocre play. An extended absence for Davis will further compound those issues.